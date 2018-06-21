Jamba Juice Blends Up Fresh Deals For Phoenix Store Opening

"We're excited to offer healthy options, including smoothies, beverages and bowls, to provide local residents the vitamin packed products they crave while on-the-go," said Panos Joulios, President of Whirld Concepts, Inc.

To celebrate the grand opening and the start of summer, guests at the new location will enjoy a special offer through the end of August. Guests will receive $2 off any bowl at the new location by saying the special password, "JAMBA PHOENIX" when placing an order.

Jamba Juice offers a wide variety of bowls, to help you achieve your healthy living goals, and are blended with whole, high-quality fruits and vegetables:

Mango Medley Bowl – Our Mango Medley Bowl doesn't waste any time getting you the nutrition you need with 100% Daily Value of Vitamin C and 90% Daily Value of Vitamin A in every bowl. The fresh medley of strawberry and blueberry shine in this bowl, finished off with a delicate drizzle of honey for the ultimate flavor boost.

– Our Mango Medley Bowl doesn't waste any time getting you the nutrition you need with 100% Daily Value of Vitamin C and 90% Daily Value of Vitamin A in every bowl. The fresh medley of strawberry and blueberry shine in this bowl, finished off with a delicate drizzle of honey for the ultimate flavor boost. Island Pitaya Bowl – Pitaya? I barely know ya! Get to know our Pitaya Energy Bowl that puts a creamy tropical twist on the classic parfait while giving you the nutrient and energy boost you need.

– Pitaya? I barely know ya! Get to know our Pitaya Energy Bowl that puts a creamy tropical twist on the classic parfait while giving you the nutrient and energy boost you need. Açaí Primo Bowl – A tasty twist of Açaí juice, soymilk, blueberries, strawberries and bananas, which we top with organic granola, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, coconut and a drizzle of honey.

– A tasty twist of Açaí juice, soymilk, blueberries, strawberries and bananas, which we top with organic granola, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, coconut and a drizzle of honey. Chunky Strawberry Bowl – A new twist on an old favorite. A delicious blend of fresh Greek yogurt with strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, and soymilk. It's topped with organic granola, fresh bananas and fresh strawberries and served in a convenient, on–the-go bowl.

– A new twist on an old favorite. A delicious blend of fresh Greek yogurt with strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, and soymilk. It's topped with organic granola, fresh bananas and fresh strawberries and served in a convenient, on–the-go bowl. Fruit and Greek Yogurt Bowl – Nonfat Greek Yogurt topped with fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, organic granola and a drizzle of honey.

"We're looking forward to serving the Phoenix community at our new 7th and Osborne location!" added Joulios.

Residents can stop by the new Jamba Juice location and enjoy $2 off any bowl now through August 31st (offer valid only at the 7th and Osborne location, see store for details). For more information about Jamba Juice, visit http://www.jambajuice.com .

About Jamba, Inc.

Jamba, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMBA) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, is a global healthy lifestyle brand that inspires and simplifies healthful living through freshly blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. Jamba's blends are made with premium ingredients free of artificial flavors and preservatives so guests can feel their best and blend the most into life. Jamba Juice® has more than 800 franchised and company-owned locations worldwide, as of January 2, 2018. For more information, visit jambajuice.com.

