Jamba Juice Executive Named D CEO’s Outstanding CIO Of Midsize Company

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside such outstanding executives in North Texas," said Jyoti Lynch, CIO of Jamba Juice. "When I started in 2017, working to improve the customer experience through technology was my goal. Today, I'm proud to be part of the leadership team that led Jamba Juice's migration from its previous legacy system to a cloud-based system, which utilizes customer data in real-time. I look forward to continuing to advocate for technology that drives business, revenue and the overall consumer experience."

After earning both a bachelor's and master's in electrical engineering, Lynch sought to leverage her knowledge of technology by helping businesses connect with consumers in a more meaningful, data-backed way. Lynch has over 20 years of retail experience and has helped companies from startups to largescale corporations learn to utilize technology for improved business solutions. Her dedication and knowledge behind technological infrastructures has supplemented Jamba Juice's growth and has revitalized its current operation processes.

Lynch's vision of modernizing over 800 Jamba Juice locations has helped incorporate a new point-of-sale platform, loyalty program, enhanced digital experience, and contributed to the acquisition of Jamba Juice by Focus Brands for $200 million.

As technology continues to bridge the gap between the food and beverage industry and the consumer experience, Jamba Juice will continue to benefit and build on these innovations under the helm of Focus Brands. For more information about Jamba Juice, visit jambajuice.com.

About Jamba Juice®

Jamba Juice is a global lifestyle brand that serves freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. Jamba Juice, through its subsidiaries, is the franchisor and operator of more than 800 locations worldwide. Please visit www.jambajuice.com to learn more.

About Focus Brands Inc.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shops and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne's®, McAlister's Deli® and Jamba Juice®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

