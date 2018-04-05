Jamba Juice Serves Up Mango Super Fruit For Summer

"Mango is a great source of folate, fiber, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin B6. Plus, the Greek yogurt in the Mango Chia Omega Smoothie provides a powerful punch of protein," said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer at Jamba Juice. "And, we're excited to introduce our new Chia Toppers! Add this protein-packed ingredient to any smoothie for just one dollar, for an added boost of fiber and Omega-3s."

The new smoothie and bowl products are blended with whole, high-quality fruits and vegetables including:

Mango Chia Omega Smoothie with Greek Yogurt – Enjoy this crave-able combo of mango and a chia topper. Protein, vitamins and Omega-3 fatty acids have never tasted so great.

Mango Medley Bowl – The fresh flavor of mango shines in this bowl, packed with 100% Daily Value of Vitamin C and 90% Daily Value of Vitamin A.

"We want to provide healthy options for busy people on-the-go," said Dave Pace, President and CEO of Jamba Juice. "We're excited to offer not only beverages, but also bowls, with healthful benefits to provide consumers the vitamin packed products they crave."

Both new products, along with the long-standing favorite, Mango-A-Go-GoTM, are available at Jamba Juice locations nationwide. For more information about Jamba Juice, visit http://www.jambajuice.com/mango-power-players.

