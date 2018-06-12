Jamba Juice Serves Up Refreshing Watermelon Products For Summer

"Watermelon is such an iconic summertime ingredient. Not only does it taste great, it's full of vitamins and minerals – a good source of iron, which supports your metabolism, vitamin A that supports eye health and vitamin C for immune health," said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer at Jamba Juice. "We are excited to offer two refreshing, hydrating watermelon smoothies and a new bowl – only available at Jamba Juice and designed to help beat the summer heat in a more healthful way."

Like all items on Jamba Juice's menu, the limited-time-only watermelon products are made with fresh, wholesome ingredients that are sure to become go-to summer favorites.

Watermelon Chia Restore Smoothie - Keep the heart happy with Omega-3 power from chia seeds, fuel up with 13g of quality protein and stay hydrated with refreshing flavors of watermelon and strawberry in the Watermelon Chia Restore Smoothie.

Watermelon Breeze™ Smoothie – Cool off this summer with the hydrating power of watermelon, and the fresh flavors of strawberry, raspberry and pineapple in the Watermelon Breeze Smoothie, packed with Vitamin C to help protect against damage from free radicals.

Watermelon Hydration Bowl - Rejuvenate the mind, body and taste buds with the Watermelon Hydration Bowl, full of iron to help support metabolism. The naturally-hydrating power of watermelon, and the vibrant summer flavors of pineapple and blueberry will refresh and restore all summer long.

"We take pride in serving smoothies, bowls and juices made with fresh, wholesome fruits and vegetables and other healthful ingredients," added Schaefer. "Our seasonal watermelon offering provides convenient, delicious options that help support busy, active lifestyles."

These limited-time-only seasonal menu additions, along with long-time favorites like Strawberries Wild® Smoothie and Mango-A-Go-Go® Smoothie, are available at Jamba Juice locations nationwide. For more information about Jamba Juice, visit http://www.jambajuice.com.

About Jamba, Inc.

Jamba, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMBA) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, is a global healthy lifestyle brand that inspires and simplifies healthful living through freshly blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. Jamba's blends are made with premium ingredients free of artificial flavors and preservatives so guests can feel their best and blend the most into life. Jamba Juice® has more than 900 locations worldwide. For more information, visit jambajuice.com.

