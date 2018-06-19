Jamba Juice Serves Up Special Offers To Celebrate First Day Of Summer And National Smoothie Day

On June 21, the official first day of summer and National Smoothie Day, Jamba Juice plans to give away $1,500 in gift cards. The first fans to comment on any of the brands 100 Twitter and Instagram posts published that day in celebration of National Smoothie Day will win a Jamba Juice gift card. Additionally, every comment made on those particular posts on National Smoothie Day will serve as an entry for the chance to win a summer supply of smoothies*.

"While smoothies are the perfect pick-me-up year round, at Jamba, we are celebrating smoothies in a big way during the official start of summer! There's really nothing better than enjoying a delicious, refreshing blend of nutritious real fruits and vegetables to keep you feeling happy, healthful and hydrated all summer long," said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer at Jamba Juice. "We're excited to enhance those feel-good vibes on the first day of summer and National Smoothie Day with a fun and engaging contest and special offers for our guests."

In addition to winning Jamba Juice gift cards, guests who visit a participating Jamba location between June 21 – 28 can upsize any medium smoothie order to a large at no additional charge.

Jamba's National Smoothie Day special offers make it easy to try any of Jamba Juice's smoothies made with whole fruits and vegetables, including:

Watermelon Chia Restore Smoothie - Keep your heart happy with Omega-3 power from chia seeds, fuel up with 13g of quality protein and stay hydrated with the refreshing flavors of watermelon and strawberry.

Apple 'n Greens™ Smoothie - A tasty blend of apple juice and whole kale. Fruit comes together with this super veggie in this apple-y blend of fruits and kale. Made with whole kale, apples, strawberries, bananas, peaches, and mangos.

PB & Banana Protein Smoothie - Protein rich peanut butter is blended with bananas and whey protein to create a smooth creamy & delicious smoothie that has 32g of protein in a small size. Perfect for any time of day.

For more information about Jamba Juice, to find a participating location, or for official rules, visit http://www.jambajuice.com.

About Jamba, Inc.

Jamba, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMBA) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, is a global healthy lifestyle brand that inspires and simplifies healthful living through freshly blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. Jamba's blends are made with premium ingredients free of artificial flavors and preservatives so guests can feel their best and blend the most into life. Jamba Juice® has more than 900 locations worldwide. For more information, visit jambajuice.com.

*One lucky winner will receive a $500 Jamba Juice gift card valid through August 31, 2018. Entries are limited to one per person.

