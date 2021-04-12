Jamba® Launches New Breakfast Items Perfect For Those Looking To Renew Morning Routines - Featuring New Impossible™ Handwich

With this renewed appreciation for the hustle and bustle of the morning grind, Jamba has launched new fuel-good food menu items with in-store and delivery options perfect for any commute, even if it's just a few steps from the bedroom to home office. Launching nationwide tomorrow, April 13, the new items include two Handwiches – Jamba's take on the classic breakfast sandwich designed to pack flavor into a small package to fit in one hand for eating on-the-go – and a delicious Veggie Egg Bake.

IMPOSSIBLE™ Handwich (SRP $3.79 ): With IMPOSSIBLE™ Sausage Made From Plants, and made for people who love and crave meat, with fewer calories and less fat than traditional sausage. Crafted with your busy lifestyle in mind, each handwich is layered with melty white cheddar cheese between toasted sprouted grain buns, boasting 12 grams of protein and only 220 calories .

Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Handwich (SRP $3.49 ): Made with all-natural pork sausage, egg, and melty white cheddar cheese layered between toasted sprouted grain buns. The perfect size for a grab-and-go breakfast whether at home or on the move, each handwich has five layers of deliciousness that pair perfectly with your smoothie or juice. An excellent option for kickstarting your day, it's packed with 12 grams of protein and contains 320 calories .

Spring Veggie Egg Bake (SRP $3.99 ): Light, fluffy and bursting with red bell peppers, spring leeks, and artichoke hearts. Under 200 calories and free of gluten ingredients, it's a portable good source of protein and calcium to help you stay on track.

"At Jamba we pride ourselves in offering our guests a wide selection of menu items that meet all lifestyles," said Danielle Fisher, Vice President of Marketing at Jamba. "For years we've been a go-to morning stop with our freshly blended smoothies, juices, and bowls. Now, the IMPOSSIBLE Handwich, featuring delicious sausage made from plants, along with our Classic Handwich and Egg Bake, deliver guests flavor-packed, hand-held options that bring even more variety as they kickstart their day."

In addition to uncovering how Americans really feel about their current "commute," Jamba set out to discover insights around how months of working and schooling-from-home impacted breakfast habits:

64% say they still don't have time for breakfast even though they're staying home, and more than half skip breakfast four days or more in a typical week.

More than 80% feel less productive on days they've skipped breakfast, and 71% say it's important to have a fulfilling breakfast before a big meeting or test.

61% are bored with all of their home-made breakfast options, with 44% having cereal on a typical day.

Two in three wish they could get delivery from their go-to breakfast spots they used to frequent while commuting, and 44% look forward to buying breakfast sandwiches once they commute again.

To celebrate the launch of its new breakfast items (available all day long – perfect for eating on the go), Jamba is offering exclusive, crave-worthy rewards for a limited time. For today only, April 12, My Jamba Rewards members receive early access to try the new items and will receive double points on any order placed online or through the Jamba app. Plus, for a limited time, order any new food item and pair it with a smoothie to save $1**, available for in store, app, or online orders.



* Survey conducted by OnePoll for Jamba on March 30, 2021 with a sample of 1,000 Americans 21+ who commuted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

**Guest must purchase the "Smoothie Bestie" pack when placing an online or app order to save $1. Online or app orders subject to $0.35 service fee.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

About Impossible Foods

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

