Jamba® Partners with Award Winning Actress, Singer, and Matcha Fanatic Ashley Tisdale to Introduce Two New Iced Beverages

"Starting my mornings with a boost of natural caffeine helps me kickoff my day right, so I'm excited to partner with Jamba to help spread the word about their new Gotcha Matcha and Bold 'n Cold Brew iced beverages," said Tisdale. "Over the past year our routine has been thrown for a loop and, while I'm still figuring out how to juggle it all, creating a new schedule and doing something just for me – like getting my matcha fix – are key to taking on each day."

Jamba's new Iced Gotcha Matcha features matcha produced in Japan for an authentic, smooth, and balanced green tea that is refreshing and gives a burst of natural caffeine. For iced coffee lovers, the Iced Bold 'n Cold Brew is filtered to create a complex cold brew coffee for a bold morning boost. Both iced beverages come with Jamba's silky, creamy plant-based sweet cloud whip foam topper to create a balanced and deep flavor and oh so smooth finish. Iced Gotcha Matcha and Bold 'n Cold Brew make the perfect pairing to Jamba's fuel-good, grab-n-go food items including the IMPOSSIBLE™ Handwich, Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Handwich and Spring Veggie Egg Bake.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ashley Tisdale to help us introduce Gotcha Matcha and Bold 'n Cold Brew iced beverages at Jamba nationwide as we expand beyond smoothies to offer even more fuel-good options for Jamba guests," said Danielle Fisher, Vice President of Marketing at Jamba. "Like many of our guests, Ashley is wearing many hats and leaning on a morning boost to tackle the day. We're excited to offer these new iced beverages, along with tips from Ashley, to help others as they readjust to their new morning routines and go boldly into their days."

To help guests get back to regular morning routines, Jamba is offering two great offers for My Jamba Rewards members. From August 10 through August 13, members can enjoy an exclusive launch offer* of "buy any Gotcha Matcha or Bold 'n Cold Brew and get a free food item." Jamba is also introducing new AM rewards. Beginning August 17 through September 30, Jamba loyalty members can earn 2x points on iced Matcha and Cold Brew purchases every morning until 11 AM (local time). Additionally, guests who order twice in one week or order two weeks in a row can unlock a free food item. To learn more about Jamba, visit Jamba.com or @JambaJuice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Website and app orders subject to $0.35 service fee. Valid while supplies last. Offer not valid on third party delivery. Rewards cannot be used in combination with any other offer, coupon or discount. Consumer must pay applicable tax and convenience fees, if any. Limited to one offer or reward per transaction. Taxes and other exclusions may apply. Participating stores only. California delivery orders subject to prop 22 fee.

