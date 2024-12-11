JAMBALOO Announces Lineup Additions & WFAA+ Streaming Partnership

Week of Live Coverage Brings Free Music to Audiences Anywhere

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The JAMBALOO Music Festival is excited to announce a major expansion to its artist lineup and a new partnership with WFAA+ to bring live streaming coverage to audiences nationwide. From February 1st – 8th 2025, the festival will feature performances from a diverse array of local and touring artists across venues throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with WFAA+ offering free, live streaming of the event to viewers everywhere.

The lineup for JAMBALOO continues to grow, with the addition of renowned artists such as The Black Angels, Kolton Moore, RJD2, Mystery Skulls, Lou CharLe$, Black Tie Dynasty, and Daiistar. These new performers will join a diverse selection of local favorites and emerging talent at four iconic venues: Ferris Wheelers (Dallas), Club Dada (Deep Ellum), Tulips (Fort Worth), and Andy's (Denton).

Alongside the in-person festival experience, JAMBALOO is partnering with WFAA+ to livestream all shows taking place at the Tulips venue in Fort Worth throughout the festival week. This collaboration ensures that audiences around the world can experience the energy of JAMBALOO in real time, completely free of charge. Fans can tune in through WFAA+'s innovative streaming platform, available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other smart devices, bringing the excitement of Tulips' performances directly to their screens.

"JAMBALOO is all about celebrating the rich and diverse music scene of the DFW Metroplex, and with the addition of these incredible artists, we're ensuring there's something for every music lover," said Joe Morrison of Mullen & Mullen, a JAMBALOO co-founder. "Partnering with WFAA+ allows us to extend this celebration beyond the venues and into homes across the globe, so everyone can experience the magic of live music, no matter where they are."

How to Watch and Attend:

Download WFAA+ : Tune in to daily live streams of JAMBALOO performances from February 1-8, 2025 . The WFAA+ app is available for free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other smart platforms.

: Tune in to daily live streams of JAMBALOO performances from . The WFAA+ app is available for free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other smart platforms. RSVP for In-Person Shows: Visit the JAMBALOO website to reserve spots for free performances at your favorite venues.

About JAMBALOO:

The JAMBALOO Music Festival is more than just a music event—it's a celebration of the DFW music scene, with a mission to revitalize the local music community and support independent artists and venues. Kicking off with a JAMBALOO Symposium on February 1, the festival will offer a week of performances, community engagement, and special events that will leave a lasting impact on the area's cultural landscape.

About Our Partners:

Mullen & Mullen Law Firm

For over 41 years, Mullen & Mullen has been representing injured North Texans, and is committed to supporting the local community and music scene. Website: mullenandmullen.com

Spune Productions

A leader in Texas music events, Spune Productions curates experiences that bring people together through the power of music. Website: spune.com

WFAA+

A next-generation streaming platform, WFAA+ offers live news, special reports, and event coverage. With its cutting-edge technology, it bridges the gap between traditional broadcasting and modern streaming, making it easier than ever for communities to stay connected. Website: WFAA.com

KXT 91.7

North Texas' premier public radio station, KXT 91.7 showcases the region's best local and emerging musical talent. Website: kxt.org

