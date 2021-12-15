JAMCO Interests LLC Appoints New Chief Technology Officer Carissa DeSantis

Ms. DeSantis was most recently Chief Information Officer at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., where she led the technology group driving significant growth across all their channels and brands. Prior to that she led all restaurant technology for the global TGI Fridays chain, where she focused on improving and integrating all systems-enabled initiatives for their in-store experiences.

Ms. DeSantis has also been extensively recognized across the industry including being named one of the Top 50 Women Innovators in the Restaurant Industry, the 2019 Rising Star by Hospitality Technology, a two-time Inspire CIO of the Year finalist and Franchising.com's Female Fast Riser Award for 2021.

"I look forward to strengthening the technology capabilities across these great brands. I am excited to assume leadership of the technology teams that will elevate Friendly's and BRIX Brands to the next level in the restaurant industry, as we optimize our platforms, channels, and capabilities," said Ms. DeSantis. "We are poised to bring technology and innovation to the forefront as we continue to serve all our loyal guests each and every day."

"As we broaden our business and accelerate our growth through our portfolio brands," said Sherif Mityas, Operating Partner JAMCO, "Carissa's expertise and leadership across a broad array of innovative technologies will deliver unique and differentiated experiences for our guests and team members which will be the foundation for all our brands moving forward."

About JAMCO:

JAMCO Interests LLC is based in Dallas, Texas. JAMCO is the majority stakeholder of BRIX Holdings, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects and Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry which acquired Friendly's Restaurants in December 2020. JAMCO is also a member of TriArtisan TGIF Partners LLC, majority owner of TGIF Holdings LLC which owns and operates TGI Friday's®, the iconic American casual dining bar restaurant chain with over 900 restaurants in 60 countries worldwide.

SOURCE JAMCO Interests LLC