JAMCO Interests LLC Appoints New Operating Partner Sherif Mityas

Prior to this role, Mityas has held various executive positions in consulting and the retail-restaurant industry sectors most notably as the chief experience officer for TGI FRIDAYS and as the chief executive officer for Hollywood Video/Movie Gallery. In 2020, he was named as one of the Top-10 Innovators in the restaurant industry by Nation's Restaurant News in their annual Power List rankings. Mityas holds numerous academic degrees, including a BS in aerospace engineering from Boston University, a MS in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

John Antioco, founder, chairman and managing member of JAMCO said, "We are thrilled to welcome Sherif to JAMCO as we continue to add scale to our growing platforms, expand our talented team, and identify additional attractive investment opportunities for the group. Sherif brings deep strategic experience and operational expertise to our consumer-facing portfolio including his knowledge and connections in the global ghost kitchen and virtual brand space, which will be a growing and important part of our portfolio moving forward. I know he shares our passion for building successful, durable brands and businesses. We look forward to his contributions to JAMCO and are confident he will meaningfully enhance our capabilities and those of the companies in which we invest."

"JAMCO has proven to be a growing and successful investment group in the restaurant space," said Sherif Mityas. "I'm honored to join this impressive group to help continue their momentum and growth, via building existing portfolio brands and supporting the acquisition of additional world-class organizations moving forward."

About JAMCO:

JAMCO Interests LLC is based in Dallas, Texas. JAMCO is the majority stakeholder of BRIX Holdings, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects and Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry which acquired Friendly's Restaurants in December 2020. JAMCO is also a member of TriArtisan TGIF Partners LLC, majority owner of TGIF Holdings LLC which owns and operates TGI Friday's®, the iconic American casual dining bar restaurant chain with over 900 restaurants in 60 countries worldwide.

