JAMCO Interests LLC Names Sherif Mityas as President of BRIX Holdings

Prior to this role, Mr. Mityas has held various executive positions in consulting and the retail-restaurant industry sectors most notably as the Chief Experience Officer for TGI FRIDAYS and as the Chief Executive Officer for Hollywood Video/Movie Gallery. In 2020, he was named as one of the Top-10 Innovators in the restaurant industry by Nation's Restaurant News in their annual Power List rankings. Mr. Mityas holds numerous academic degrees, including a BS in aerospace engineering from Boston University, a MS in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

John Antioco, Founder, Managing Member of JAMCO, said, "When we expanded the JAMCO portfolio at the end of 2020, our vision was to first integrate our new acquisitions into our system of restaurant expertise, while also laying the foundation to build each of our brands. This expansion of Sherif's role is important to our success as we continue to bring a successful portfolio of attractive franchised restaurant concepts to market. In his dual role, he will not only help support our acquisition strategies for new brands, but drive the growth of both existing and future concepts for the benefit of our shareholders and franchise partners. We are confident his expanded leadership responsibilities will deliver outstanding growth in our portfolio moving forward.

Craig Erlich, Friendly's President and CEO, who has led BRIX Holdings for the past five years, has been instrumental in helping us navigate through unprecedented challenges over the past couple years and will continue to focus his efforts on building our largest brand, Friendly's restaurants. Craig will also remain as an advisor to the BRIX Holdings board."

"I'm thrilled to be able to add the BRIX brand portfolio to my responsibilities," said Sherif Mityas. "We have an exceptional group of brands, corporate team members and franchisees that will help drive our growth and success as we re-imagine our brands for today's consumer."

About JAMCO:

JAMCO Interests LLC is based in Dallas, Texas. JAMCO is the majority stakeholder of BRIX Holdings, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects and Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry, which acquired Friendly's Restaurants in December 2020. JAMCO is also a member of TriArtisan TGIF Partners LLC, majority owner of TGIF Holdings LLC which owns and operates TGI Friday's®, the iconic American casual dining bar restaurant chain with over 900 restaurants in 60 countries worldwide.

