Jameco Authorized Distributor - Cincon Electronics Power Products

"As an authorized distributor, we are excited to offer customers more power options for their production needs," said Gil Orozco, Vice President of Product for Jameco Electronics. "We stand by the quality of Cincon power products and look forward to growing with them in the future."

For a limited time, Jameco is offering special pricing on these new power products. To learn more, visit https://www.Jameco.com/Cincon

ABOUT CINCON

Cincon Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global supplier of switch-mode power conversion products for the industrial, medical, communications, and lighting markets. Cincon designs and manufactures industry standard, RoHS compliant power supplies engineered to meet worldwide safety standards.

ABOUT JAMECO ELECTRONICS

Jameco Electronics is an electronic component distributor founded in 1974 and located in Belmont, California. Jameco is a franchised distributor for more than 500 electronic component brands and is well-known for its extensive offering of power products and low-cost electronic components. Jameco's product line includes power supplies, test equipment, electronic kits, electromechanical, digital and analog semiconductors, interconnects, passives, fans, and prototype/design.

