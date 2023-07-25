Jameco Electronics Announces New Line of High-Quality Indoor and Outdoor Enclosures

Jameco Electronics

BELMONT, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jameco Electronics, a trusted source for electronic components and tools, announced the addition of FIBOX to their line card. FIBOX is a prominent manufacturer of enclosures and control cabinets of superior quality. Ideal for numerous applications, including industrial control, IoT, and building automation. Cabinets and enclosures are corrosion-resistant and RF-transparent, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor applications.

FIBOX High-Quality Indoor and Outdoor Enclosures
Electrical enclosures provide protection for power distribution equipment, telecommunications infrastructure, and other sensitive electronics. They are commonly seen in cities and towns, housing electrical connections for streetlights, traffic signals, utility meters, and more. FIBOX enclosures are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions from high heat to freezing cold while maintaining a sealed, impact-resistant enclosure.

"We are excited to add FIBOX to our line card," said Gil Orozco, VP of Product Marketing at Jameco Electronics. "Their polycarbonate enclosures provide an ideal solution for customers looking to protect their equipment. The enclosures are very competitively priced, especially considering their strength and durability."

FIBOX enclosures come in a range of sizes to suit different applications. Options include wall-mount enclosures, free-standing enclosures, HMI Covers, and Push Button Enclosures. All FIBOX products meet stringent UL and NEMA ratings.

About Jameco Electronics

Jameco Electronics is a trusted source of electronic components, test equipment, and power supplies. Since 1974, Jameco has served electronic hobbyists, engineers, technicians, and students, providing affordable solutions to complete their projects. Jameco's product line includes over 30,000 components from hundreds of brand-name manufacturers. www.Jameco.com

About FIBOX

FIBOX is a leading manufacturer of high-quality enclosures and control cabinets for industrial applications. For over 40 years, FIBOX has produced enclosures constructed of impact-resistant, UV-stabilized plastics to protect sensitive components in demanding environments. FIBOX products meet UL, NEMA, and IP ratings for use indoors or outdoors. www.fibox.com/

