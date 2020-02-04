Jameco Electronics Eliminates Tariff Surcharge for all Online Orders

"As the tariff continues to impact many electronic components such as power supplies, fans, semiconductors, electromechanical and passive components, Jameco Electronics is committed to minimizing the effect to our customers," said Gil Orozco, Vice President of Product for Jameco Electronics. "We will continue to work with our suppliers to identify all opportunities that will provide a positive influence on the supply chain.

Applicable to online orders only. Starting February 4, 2020, Jameco will remove any tariff surcharge upon checkout. To order from Jameco's full line of products, visit Jameco.com.

Orozco also added, "We understand that this trade war has impacted thousands of businesses over the past year. Jameco wants to do it's share to help revitalize the economy in the new decade."

ABOUT JAMECO ELECTRONICS

Jameco Electronics is an electronic component distributor founded in 1974 and located in Belmont, California. Jameco is a franchised distributor for more than 500 electronic component brands and is well-known for its extensive offering of power products and low-cost electronic components. Jameco's product line includes power supplies, test equipment, electronic kits, electromechanical, digital and analog semiconductors, interconnects, passives, fans, and prototype/design.

