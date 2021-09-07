Jameel "Big Time" McCline Appointed to Lead Business Development for VOCODIA

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOCODIA, a next-generation AI Sales & Customer Service platform, has announced the appointment of former heavyweight champion boxer Jameel "Big Time" McCline as its Business Development Executive. VOCODIA is proud to welcome McCline aboard the team, blending his world-class mindset with the company's innovative technology.

McCline held a top-10 world ranking for most of his pugilist career, with titles including WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Champion and WBO-NABO Heavyweight Champion. He fought the greats of his time including Wladimir Klitschko, Shannon Briggs and Nikolai Valuey, amongst others. McCline brings his unique viewpoint and diverse skillset to partner with VOCODIA.

"Most people only see the jab, cross, hook and uppercut, but it is the mental fire that drives the physical. I was able to become one of the best fighters in the world. It is discipline, perseverance, drive and sacrifice to be able to take a hit and come back stronger. I have moved these skills lateral in working with VOCODIA," said McCline.

"Throughout Jameel's career, he has a proven record of accomplishment, discipline, commitment and a drive to succeed attitude. We are thrilled to welcome such an extraordinary talent to VOCODIA and have no doubt that he will achieve greatness once again with this new venture," said Brian Podolak, CEO & CoFounder, VOCODIA Holdings Group.

VOCODIA provides sales and customer service solutions utilizing the latest Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Recognizing that sales and growth are often limited by resources, VOCODIA has developed DISA (Digital Intelligence Sales Agent) with capabilities to pitch, close, and manage a full customer service operation. Utilized in some of the most data interactive and demand-based industries, VOCODIA's DISA provides a full human experience at every touchpoint to its customers.

"We help contact centers automate their entire platform," said McCline. "It's so real, you don't even know you're speaking to a machine."

VOCODIA is impassioned to drive the contact center industry forward with novel solutions. Modern consumer expectations have advanced beyond voice-only support to include Artificial Intelligence as part of the customer journey. In response, VOCODIA has developed DISA, delivering superior customer engagement across all channels, in a way that is personalized, compliant and contextual at every customer touchpoint. Companies are challenged to activate new technology with high-quality talent at an accelerated pace while simultaneously reducing cost, risk and improving efficiency.

See Jameel's Interview, here https://youtu.be/UolXvAN3n1c.

