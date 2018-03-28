SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James A. Lassart is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Attorney 2018 in the field of Law Enforcement in recognition of his role as an Attorney and Shareholder of Murphy, Pearson, Bradley and Feeney.

Having been established since 1978, Murphy, Pearson, Bradley and Feeney is a law enforcement defense organization servicing the Bay area. Dedicated to offering quality legal services at the fraction of the cost the business litigation legal malpractice specializes in employment litigation, fraud, defense of actions involving the Civil Rights Act, white collar cases and regulatory defense. Attributing their success to their high level of communication with their clients, the law firm is dedicated to handling their client's cases with integrity and dexterity.

Garnishing over forty years of experience in the field of Law Enforcement, Lassart is a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army Reserve. Having served twelve years as an Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco where he tried complex homicide cases, Lassart served five years with the United States Attorney's Office prosecuting organized crime. Throughout the course of his career, Lassart attained expertise within the areas of areas of Law Enforcement Defense Cases and White Collar Defense cases.

Having served as Coordinator of the Northwest Region of The President's Organized Supervising operations in the Northwestern United States and Hawaii, Lassart has also served as an Instructor at Hastings College of the Law Trial and Advocacy Clinic in San Francisco and a lecturer and panelist for the California Continuing Education of the Bar.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Lassart attained his Juris Doctor degree at the University of San Francisco. In his previous years, Lassart attained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the Santa Clara University.

To further his professional development, Lassart is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates, Associate of Certified Fraud Examiners, Bar Association of San Francisco, US Department of Justice, American Bar Foundation, University of San Francisco Alumni Association, The District of Columbia Bar Association and New York Bar Association.

A renowned author, Lassart co-authored a chapter of the CEB book on Criminal Law Procedure and Practice.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Lassart was the recipient of the Peer-Review Rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and has been selected as a Northern California Super Lawyer every year from 2005-2017.

