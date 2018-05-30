SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James A. Lassart is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Attorney 2018 in the field of Law Enforcement in recognition of his role as an Attorney and Shareholder of Murphy, Pearson, Bradley and Feeney.

A law enforcement defense organization servicing the Bay area, Murphy, Pearson, Bradley and Feeney has been established since 1978. Committed to providing eminent legal services at the fraction of the cost, the litigation legal malpractice specializes in employment litigation, fraud, defense of actions involving the Civil Rights Act, white collar cases and regulatory defense. Attributing their success to their high level of communication with their clients, the law firm is dedicated to handling their client's cases with integrity and dexterity.

Having gathered over forty years of experience in the field of Law Enforcement under his belt, James A. Lassart is a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army Reserve. Serving twelve years as an Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco where he tried complex homicide cases, Lassart served five years with the United States Attorney's Office prosecuting organized crime. Throughout the course of his career, Lassart attained expertise within the areas of areas of Law Enforcement Defense Cases and White Collar Defense cases.

Coordinator of the Northwest Region of The President's Organized Supervising operations in the Northwestern United States and Hawaii, Lassart has also served in multiple capacities as an Instructor at Hastings College of the Law Trial and Advocacy Clinic in San Francisco and a lecturer and panelist for the California Continuing Education of the Bar.

Early in his career, Lassart attained his Juris Doctor degree at the University of San Francisco. In his previous years, Lassart attained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the Santa Clara University.

In an effort to further advance his professional development, Lassart is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates, Associate of Certified Fraud Examiners, Bar Association of San Francisco, US Department of Justice, American Bar Foundation, University of San Francisco Alumni Association, The District of Columbia Bar Association and New York Bar Association.

A prominent scholar, Lassart co-authored a chapter of the CEB book on Criminal Law Procedure and Practice.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Lassart was the recipient of the Peer-Review Rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and has been selected as a Northern California Super Lawyer every year from 2005-2017.

