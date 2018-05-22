James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon

THE DALLES, Ore., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino are bringing sunshine your way as they celebrate the eighth anniversary of the most successful Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles. The Martins happily share their successes locally and internationally. With a $500,000 Urban Renewal Loan and an idea, the Martins created over 60 jobs and $14,000,000 in local payroll. The family's initial investment has had an impressive 1,307 percent ROI.

Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino

Copa Di Vino, the star of the Sunshine Mill, was the first ready-to-drink wine to be bottled and sold in the US. The inspiration for Copa began on the couple's 20-year wedding anniversary when James was served wine in a single-serve glass. Today, the Sunshine Mill is recognized internationally and attracts tourists from all over the world.

This Memorial Day, James and Molli will celebrate eight years of Copa and 30 years of marriage. The Martins invite you to the Sunshine Mill Winery on Memorial Day to experience the beauty of The Dalles and the restored flour mill that houses their three varietals: Copa, Quenett, and Oregon Mountain Estate Pinot Noir. The family's 110-acre Pinot Noir Vineyard, located eight miles from the winery, is the largest single-planting vineyard in Columbia Valley.

Even after the devastating Columbia River fires, the Martin Family continue to spread sunshine throughout their community. The family supports small businesses and has helped several stabilize after the fires. Copa launched at the height of The Great Recession. Through hardship and success, the couple has stayed passionate about bringing economic growth and increased tourism to The Dalles. Their new product, Pulpoloco Sangria, is served in an environmentally friendly Cartocan and was recently introduced on the east coast and debuts out west in August, 2018.

The mill previously sat empty for 35 years, but the couple transformed the space with the help of The Dalles Urban Renewal. To date, the Martins have served 40 million glasses of wine and shipped to 39 countries and counting. Cheers to that!

Want to find out more about Copa Di Vino? Visit www.sunshinemill.com or www.copadivino.com.

Press contacts: Kim Gatto 503.444.8878 195669@email4pr.com

Emily-Rose Gibbons 647.821.0023 195669@email4pr.com

901 East Second Street The Dalles, OR, 97058

541.298.8900

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-and-molli-martin-of-the-sunshine-mill-and-copa-di-vino-celebrate-the-eighth-year-anniversary-of-their-urban-renewal-project-in-the-dalles-oregon-300652354.html

SOURCE Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino