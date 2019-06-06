James Avery Artisan Jewelry announces Summer in the Hills celebration

Signature James Avery coral lines the store and rustic fence line, beckoning visitors. Guests are invited to beat the heat with giveaways, new summer jewelry releases and camp charms, enter to win gift card drawings, tour the James Avery Visitor Center and commemorate the special visit under a beautiful photo trellis on the lawn.

"Summer in the Hills is a nod to the nostalgia of an annual trip to summer camp shared between families and James Avery Artisan Jewelry," said John McCullough, James Avery's chief operating officer. "Our Family is excited to share the summer with you."

Special events are planned Sunday, June 30 from 12-4 p.m. and Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering fun for the whole family. Each day, visitors will be treated to live music, traditional Texas yard games, ice-cold refreshments, gift card drawings every half hour and cool giveaways.

Summer in the Hills is open to the public and is an opportunity to share your James Avery story with family and friends. While there, don't forget to shop your favorite camp charms and James Avery's new summer collection. Mark your calendars and plan a stop at the James Avery Visitors Center and Store located at 145 Avery Road in Kerrville. For more information and directions, visit JamesAvery.com/summerinthehills.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 88 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 215 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – A total of 24 winners will be selected for a $50 James Avery Gift Card per winner. Entries will be accepted only at the Kerrville James Avery Artisan Jewelry store during business hours, now through close of business August 11, 2019. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received at the time of the drawing. A total of 24 drawings will occur between June 4, 2019 and August 11, 2019. One $50 James Avery gift card will be awarded in each drawing. The schedule for drawings is as follows: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, four (4) drawings; Sunday, June 30, 2019, eight (8) drawings; Sunday, July 7, 2019, eight (8) drawings and Sunday, August 11, 2019, four (4) drawings. Winners need not be present to win. Any winners who are not present will be contacted by phone within 24 hours of close of business. Winners are not eligible to win more than one time during the May 31, 2019 to August 11, 2019 contest timeframe. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this promotion.

