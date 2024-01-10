James Avery Artisan Jewelry Celebrates 70 Years

Meaningful jewelry designs crafted with heart since 1954

KERRVILLE, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce its 70th birthday this year. The founder, James Avery, first started making jewelry in Kerrville in 1954 with one mission: to create art he found meaningful in hopes that others would find it meaningful too.

What began as a small family garage start-up seven decades ago has steadily grown into a substantial organization, still owned by the original family, with over 120 company-owned stores, and over 200 wholesale locations, creating artisan-made, high-quality jewelry in Texas and growing in the US in more than 30 additional states. The jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of the pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide.

"We remain dedicated to our customers and sharing their special moments with a vision to continue creating enduring memories for generations to come," said James Avery Director of Customer Service & Marketing Communication Lindsey Avery Tognietti.

"For 70 years, we've been honored to be a part of our Customers' lives through the dream and artistry of our founder," said James Avery CEO John McCullough. "We continue his legacy by creating designs that speak to love, meaning and the connection we all have with our families and loved ones. Our anniversary, coupled with this wonderful award and recognition is a tribute to all businesses, big and small, that start with an idea that blossoms into a legacy." Recently, Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Kerrville) recognized James Avery Artisan Jewelry with a Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The Texas Treasure Business Award program pays tribute to businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state's economy for 50 years or more.

To learn more about the story of James Avery's legacy, visit www.JamesAvery.com/OurStory. To view or download historical, jewelry or craftsman images, visit www.JamesAvery.com/newsroom/media-library.html.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry