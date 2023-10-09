Featuring Several New Designs Inspired by the Company's Texas Roots

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce its Christmas Collection. The collection features traditional James Avery classic designs, including a new Blue Bell Ice Cream® charm and other Texas-inspired designs, plus new colorful and whimsical styles that celebrate the season.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry Launches 2023 Christmas Collection James Avery Artisan Jewelry Launches 2023 Christmas Collection

"Our new Christmas collection combines timeless James Avery designs with a touch of holiday magic, making them the ideal expression of your sentiments," says James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin. "The holiday season is about sharing love and creating cherished memories. Give your loved ones the gift of jewelry designs that will last a lifetime."

Texas pride is present in this collection with many new designs featuring our beloved state. Share your favorite Lone Star State memories with your loved ones with the new Mini Longhorn Charm, the Stars of Texas Ring, Western Cowboy Boot Christmas Ornament, or sparkling Texas-shaped diamond stud earrings.

Along with Texas-inspired favorites, the company partnered with two iconic Lone Star State brands – Blue Bell® and Don't mess with Texas® – for customers to add to their personal state-inspired collections. James Avery has expanded the Don't mess with Texas collection and the new charm is a hand-enameled red, blue and sterling silver barrel. It's a reminder to maintain and preserve our beautiful natural landscapes in Texas. Additionally, the new bronze and sterling silver Blue Bell ice cream carton is the sweetest charm launching for customers with a soft spot for ice cream or a love for all things Texas.

"This holiday season, let your gifts shine as bright as the love you share with those around you," says Sarah Herr, Vice President of Merchandising and Design at James Avery. "Our designers were inspired by some of their favorite Christmastime traditions with their loved ones and crafted beautiful designs that reflect those shared experiences that many of our customers also enjoy."

These new designs remind customers of classic Avery styles featuring intricate and artful designs. James Avery's artisanship is shown throughout the new styles including the Half Twist Hoops — lightweight earrings with angled lines, the Chiseled Crucifix Pendant with an intricate depiction of Jesus on the cross, and the Petite Elegant Cross Charm with textures and detailing that makes the cross stand out.

As customers search for that special something to surprise their loved ones with this Christmas, James Avery's Christmas collection offers a range of options that suit different tastes and styles. Whether shopping for a loved one or friend, the launch has something that will undoubtedly bring smiles and warm hearts.

To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest Von Maur or Dillard's store, or to shop the newest designs online, visit JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry