James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at Burleson Crossing

KERRVILLE, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store in Bastrop at Burleson Crossing.

"We're very excited to open our first James Avery store in Bastrop. This new location allows us the opportunity to introduce the artistry, tradition and craftsmanship of our jewelry to new customers in this growing community," said James Avery CEO John McCullough.

Beginning today, guests are invited to register gift card drawings for $50, $100 or $500 to be held during the grand opening celebration Saturday, September 21. The first 100 Guests to make a purchase on grand opening day will receive a special gift.

The Burleson Crossing James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Valerie Griffin and is located at 747 State Highway 71, Suite B100 in Bastrop, Texas. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 92 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted September 12 through September 21. Hourly drawings on September 21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Burleson Crossing James Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

