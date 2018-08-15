James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at Centre at Post Oak

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a Texas-based family owned jewelry retailer, announces the opening of its new Centre at Post Oak store in Houston at 5000 Westheimer Road, Suite 200 A. The store is a relocation from the nearby Highland Village Shopping Center.

John McCullough, chief operating officer at James Avery, says "we are very grateful for the support at the Highland Village location over the past 28 years, and now we are returning to Post Oak after originally opening here in 1974. At the new store, our valued guests will find a bigger and brighter environment to shop and a great selection of James Avery jewelry designs."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for the gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration Saturday, September 8 there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The Post Oak jewelry store is under direction of Store Manager Amy Birney. Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 83 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 215 Dillard's stores in Texas and in 28 additional states; and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in four Texas workshops— one each in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted August 29 through September 8. Hourly drawings September 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Post Oak James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

http://www.JamesAvery.com

