James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at The Shops at Broad

KERRVILLE, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store today in Mansfield at The Shops at Broad.

"We are thrilled to open our first location in Mansfield and invite the community to discover heirloom quality jewelry that celebrates love, friendship, faith and family," said James Avery CEO John McCullough.

Beginning today, guests are invited to register for our gift card drawings for $50, $100 or $500 to be held during the grand opening celebration Saturday, November 16. The first 100 guests to make a purchase on grand opening day will receive a special gift.

The Shops at Broad James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Sabrina Payne and is located at 1681 E. Broad St., Ste 113 across from Belk. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 93 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted November 6 through November 16. Hourly drawings on November 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the James Avery Artisan Jewelry store at the Shops at Broad. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

https://www.jamesavery.com/

