James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at The Shops at Dove Creek

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store today at The Shops at Dove Creek in San Antonio.

James Avery Chief Operating Officer John McCullough says, "We are always looking for new ways to better serve our Customers, and we hope our new San Antonio location makes shopping for James Avery designs a fun, convenient experience."

In addition to featuring James Avery's newest designs, this store offers special-edition, out-of-retirement Designs from our Archives for a limited time. The collection features pieces made in small batches and designed by Mr. Avery as well as several of our other designers throughout the years.

Beginning today, Guests are invited to register gift card drawings for $50, $100 or $500 to be held during the grand opening celebration Saturday, July 27. The first 100 Guests to make a purchase on grand opening day will receive a special gift.

The Shops at Dove Creek James Avery jewelry store is under the direction of manager Claudia Miller and is located near 1604 and Potranco at 415 West Loop 1604 South, Suite 132 next to Old Navy. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 90 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and in 28 additional states, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in four Texas workshops— one each in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted July 17 through July 27. Hourly drawings on July 27 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at The Shops at Dove Creek James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

