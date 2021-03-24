James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open in Del Rio

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its newest store today in Los Olivos Plaza, 2413 Veterans Blvd, Suite 8 and 9 in Del Rio, Texas 78840.

"Today is a very special day for us at James Avery. We are opening our 100th store in Del Rio," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Our associates are ready to greet you today in this beautiful, new location where they will find timeless James Avery favorites, rooted in the heritage of our company."

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Los Olivos Plaza store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Hand sanitizing stations are set up in store for customers and associates and areas throughout the store are regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company requests customers honor social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings when in store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Store Manager Annaly Mora and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo; made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

