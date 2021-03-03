James Avery Artisan Jewelry Now Open in Huntsville

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its newest store, today in Ravenwood Village at 235 I-45 South, Suite E in Huntsville, Texas 77340.

"Our associates are ready to greet customers in the new Huntsville store today," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "This beautiful location offers timeless James Avery favorites, rooted in the heritage of our company, as well as all of our new designs in silver, gold and gemstones right here in your neighborhood."

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Ravenwood Village store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Hand sanitizing stations are set up in store for customers and associates and all jewelry and high-touch areas of the store are regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company asks customers to honor social distancing guidelines and to wear face coverings when in store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Store Manager Nancy McPherson and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 99 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo; made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

