James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening soon at Gulfgate Center

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of its new store on Wednesday, Aug 26 in Houston, Texas, located at 560 Gulfgate Center in Houston.

"It's always exciting for us when we open a new location and this location is Gulfgate is no different. We're hoping to bring the jewelry our customers love closer to home," says James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "The shopping experience may be a little different at the moment, but we are committed to making each visit to our stores convenient, inviting and memorable for customers."

Tognietti says customer and associate safety is the number one priority. The Gulfgate Center store will open following recommended health protocols and other guidelines which have been implemented in all the company's stores. There are hand sanitizing stations in the store for customers and associates as well as regular cleaning and sanitizing of all jewelry and high-touch areas of the store. The company asks customers to honor social distancing guidelines and to wear face coverings when in the store. James Avery associates will undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

The current store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Gulfgate Center customers are welcome to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 94 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

