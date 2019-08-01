James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening soon at Sherman Town Center

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of its new store on Wednesday, August 14 in Sherman at Sherman Town Center. To celebrate the opening, visitors may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

James Avery Vice President of Real Estate and Development Howell Ridout says, "While searching for our next store location in Texas, we focused on strong and growing areas of the state. The city of Sherman is a vibrant market and we very much look forward to being an integral part of this community."

The Sherman Town Center James Avery jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Kelley Basatneh and is located 4172 Town Center Street in Sherman, Texas. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 90 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted August 14 through August 24. Hourly drawings August 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at the Sherman Town Center James Avery jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

