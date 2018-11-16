James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening soon at Valley Ranch Town Center

KERRVILLE, Texas, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a Texas based family-owned jewelry retailer, announces the upcoming opening of its new store on Wednesday, January 16 in New Caney, Texas at Valley Ranch Town Center.

"The lifestyle center Valley Ranch Town Center development is the perfect fit for a new James Avery store," said Howell Ridout, James Avery vice president of real estate and development. "We're excited to grow with this vibrant, family-friendly New Caney community by offering Guests ways to express meaning and connection to their loved ones and friends through finely crafted jewelry designs."

The Valley Ranch Town Center James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under the direction of manager Kathleen Cole, and is located at 21586 Marketplace Drive, Suite 200, New Caney, TX 77357. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. To celebrate the opening, visitors of the new store may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of thirty James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 83 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 215 Dillard's stores in Texas and in 28 additional states; and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in four Texas workshops— one each in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted January 16 through January 26. Hourly drawings to be held January 26 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at the Valley Ranch James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

