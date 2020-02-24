James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening soon in Lufkin

KERRVILLE, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of its new store on Wednesday, March 4 in Lufkin, Texas.

James Avery Vice President of Real Estate and Facility Development Sam Copeland says, "We're excited to open our first James Avery store in Lufkin. This new location allows us the opportunity to introduce the artistry, tradition and craftsmanship of our jewelry to new customers in this growing community."

Guests are invited to register for gift card drawings of $50, $100 or $500 to be held during the grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 14. The first 100 guests receive a special gift with purchase.

The Lufkin James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Cheryl Graves and is located at 1813 Tulane Drive, next to Aspen Dental at the intersection of Texas Highway 287 and Tulane Drive. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 89 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted March 4 through March 14. Hourly drawings on March 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Lufkin James Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

