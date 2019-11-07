James Avery Artisan Jewelry opens first Army & Air Force Exchange Service locations

The Exchange kiosks, inspired by the signature look and feel of James Avery stores, offer customers many of their favorite classic designs as well as new releases. Rob Mitchell, James Avery's director of wholesale business development says each location will offer nearly 1100 designs for customers to choose from as well as polishing and soldering services.

Mitchell says, "the kiosks are operated by Exchange sales teams who are committed to offering our loyal military connected customers the same warm and welcoming customer service we provide in our James Avery stores." James Avery jewelry is also available for purchase by eligible Exchange customers on their website shopmyexchange.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 93 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

