James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store at Five Points in Calallen

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its new store at Five Points Shopping Center in Calallen. The new store is located at 4101 IH-69 Access Road, Suite B-1, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 – next to Big Lots.

"James Avery has strong ties to Corpus Christi, including one of our manufacturing facilities," said James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Opening our new store at the Five Points Shopping Center allows us to bring our artisan designs and exceptional service closer to our customers in the northern Corpus community, which we're very excited about."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 23, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

"We welcome everyone from Calallen and the surrounding community to visit our beautiful new store," said Store Manager Tiffany Uresti. "As Easter approaches on March 31, our spring collection is full of great gift ideas for commemorating the season's sweetest memories and honoring meaningful faith milestones."

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager, Tiffany Uresti, and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted March 16 through March 23. Hourly drawings on March 23 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Five Points Shopping Center James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

