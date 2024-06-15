James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store at Gorman Plaza in Pleasanton

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its new store at Gorman Plaza in Pleasanton. The new store is located at 2048 W Oaklawn Road, Suite 250, Pleasanton, TX 78064 – next to Wing Stop.

"Pleasanton has experienced rapid growth in the last few years," said James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Conveniently located just south of San Antonio, this new location brings our exceptional customer service and artisan designs closer to home for many of our customers."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 22, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

"We're very excited to open our doors to our customers in the Pleasanton community," said Store Manager Vincent Villalobos. "We can't wait to greet our guests in our beautiful store and help them pick out special gifts or something for themselves."

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Vincent Villalobos and his team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted June 15 through June 22. Hourly drawings on June 22 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Gorman Plaza James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

