James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store at Historic Wynnewood

KERRVILLE, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce the opening of its new store at Wynnewood Village in Dallas. The new store is located at 655 West Illinois, Suite 606, Dallas, TX 75224.

"We're thrilled to bring our jewelry closer to the residents of South Dallas," said James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Wynnewood Village is a historic outdoor shopping center, and we're honored to be part of its growth and renewal. This new location will provide greater convenience for our customers south of downtown, making it easier for them to shop our artisan designs in person."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 28, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Customers will also be able to use convenient services such as Buy Online Pickup in Store at JamesAvery.com.

"We recently launched our new fall collection featuring seasonal designs, classic James Avery pieces, as well as a stained-glass inspired Enamel Virgin of Guadalupe Charm, which is already a customer-favorite," said Store Manager Anthony Moreno. "The new collection is filled with sweet and thoughtful gift ideas as the holiday season approaches."

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 130 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted September 21 through September 28. Hourly drawings on September 28 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Wynnewood Village James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry