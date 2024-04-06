James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store at League City Towne Center

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its new store at League City Towne Center in League City.

"Our new League City store is opening just in time for Mother's Day," said James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin. "This area southeast of Houston is experiencing remarkable growth, and we're excited to bring our designs crafted here in Texas closer to customers in League City, La Marque, Texas City, Galveston and the surrounding areas."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 13, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

"We love that we can serve our Guests closer to their homes and provide a memorable James Avery shopping experience," said Store Manager Paula JenkinsMiller. "We recently launched our new Mother's Day collection, featuring new charms, hand-enameled rings and new floral designs inspired by classic James Avery pieces. The collection is filled with thoughtful gift ideas to celebrate all the special women in our lives along with some beautiful pieces honoring our Texas roots."

The new store is located at 3010 Gulf Freeway South, Suite I, League City, TX 77573. And, the store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Paula JenkinsMiller and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted April 6 through April 13. Hourly drawings on April 13 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the League City Towne Center James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

