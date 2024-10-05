James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store at Mont Belvieu Crossing

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its new store at Mont Belvieu Crossing. The new store is located at 9217 Eagle Drive, Suite 600, Mont Belvieu, Texas 77523 – next to T Mobile.

"We're excited to open our newest location in Mont Belvieu, especially as the I-10 corridor continues to grow so rapidly," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer at James Avery. "Mont Belvieu was recently named one of the fastest-growing cities in the Houston area, and this new location will offer a convenient shopping experience for families in the area, right across from Barber's Hill schools and near popular spots like HEB and TJ Maxx."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 12, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

"Our team is thrilled to bring the timeless craftsmanship and care that James Avery is known for to Mont Belvieu," said Store Manager Vanessa AguirreNzang. "We're looking forward to celebrating the upcoming Christmas season with our guests and helping them find meaningful gifts or treating themselves to our beautiful new designs."

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Vanessa AguirreNzang and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 130 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted October 5 through October 12. Hourly drawings on October 12 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Mont Belvieu Crossing James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry