James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store at Westover Marketplace

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce the opening of its new store at Westover Marketplace in San Antonio. The new store is located at 8219 State Highway 151, Suite 128, San Antonio, TX 78245 – next to Target.

"This year marks our 70th Anniversary, and we're thrilled to be expanding our roots in San Antonio," said James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin. "We can't wait to help guests discover meaningful jewelry designs. Being part of their stories is the best part of our job."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 8, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

"Our team is ready to welcome everyone to our beautiful new store and give them the exceptional customer service James Avery has come to be known for," said Store Manager Barbi LutriGonzalez. "This store offers easy access from Hwy 151 and Loop 410, giving us a great location to serve our guests on the west side of San Antonio."

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Barbi LutriGonzalez and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted June 1 through June 8. Hourly drawings on June 8 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Westover Marketplace James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry