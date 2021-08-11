James Avery Artisan Jewelry opens new store in Cedar Park

"We made the decision to relocate within our new James Avery Plaza to better serve our customers in the area," James Avery CEO John McCullough said. "This location allows us to offer our timeless jewelry in a bigger, brighter new concept store designed to improve our guests' shopping experiences."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for the gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration Saturday, September 18, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Cedar Park store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Fran Wyble and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer over 100 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted August 11 through September 18. Hourly drawings September 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at the Cedar Park James Avery jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

