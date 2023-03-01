James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store in Houston's Lower Heights District

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store in the Lower Heights District of Houston. Visit the new store and shop the new Spring Collection at 2857 Katy Freeway, Ste. 120, Houston, Texas 77007.

"The Lower Heights District in Houston is a bustling and vibrant community," James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin says. "We hope our new location is convenient for current customers and introduces us to new neighbors that may not be familiar with us."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 11, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Kim Thomas and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

About the Drawings

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted March 1 through March 11. Hourly drawings on March 11 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Lower Heights District James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

