James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store in Meyerland Plaza

KERRVILLE, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its new store in Houston. The new store will be located at 660 Meyerland Plaza, Houston, Texas 77096 – directly off the South 610 Loop and Beechnut Street.

"We are excited to open a new store in the continually growing Houston metroplex," said James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin. "Our Meyerland Plaza store is conveniently located in the South Loop 610 corridor –– a vibrant and well-known neighborhood in Houston. By adding this location, we are giving customers access to a James Avery store closer to their homes."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 9, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

"We invite everyone in the community to come visit our new store and shop the new Christmas collection," said Store Manager Amy Birney. "We are committed to providing customers with an exceptional in-store experience and offer many complimentary services like jewelry polishing and cleaning as well as soldering charms on to our customers' bracelets."

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Amy Birney and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted December 6 through December 9. Hourly drawings on December 9 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Meyerland Plaza James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion

