James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Store in Weslaco, Texas

James Avery Artisan Jewelry

21 Jun, 2023

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its new store in Weslaco. It will be located at 702 E Interstate 2, Ste. 101 – directly off the Interstate at the intersection of Frontage Rd. and N Bridge Ave. in the Shops at North Bridge.

"We are excited to open a new store in the Rio Grande Valley, where we have a loyal customer base that continues to shop our designs," said James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Our Weslaco store is conveniently located in this growing area, giving customers access to an in-store shopping experience closer to their homes. We are happy to bring a storefront to this welcoming community known for its natural beauty in our state."  

The downtown and surrounding areas of Weslaco contain a mixture of historical buildings, new restaurants and shops which preserve its heritage and charming atmosphere. James Avery Artisan Jewelry hopes to add to the city's distinct character and retail landscape. 

"We invite everyone in the community to come visit our new store," said Store Manager Candace De La Cruz. "We are committed to providing customers with an exceptional shopping experience and offering complimentary services like jewelry polishing and cleaning, charm soldering and interactive areas within the store where customers can try on their favorite designs."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 1, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Candance De La Cruz and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Drawing Details 
Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted June 21 through July 1. Hourly drawings on July 1 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Weslaco James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion

