James Avery Artisan Jewelry Reopens Store at the Village at Stone Oak

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its Village at Stone Oak store in San Antonio. The store is located in the same spot it previously occupied at 22802 US Hwy 281 N, Ste. 112, San Antonio, Texas 78258.

This location in north-central San Antonio is conveniently located off a newly completed flyover ramp designed to alleviate traffic congestion along the 281 and 1604 corridors. Guests can expect to see an updated store design honoring the James Avery heritage, while incorporating modern store features, lighting and decor.

"Customers will immediately notice special displays featuring new jewelry each season," said Store Manager Gina Gaubatz. "We're excited to welcome customers into this beautiful space and help them find a meaningful gift or something special for themselves."

"We're excited to come back to the Village at Stone Oak," said James Avery CEO John McCullough. "This area is continually growing with a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment offerings. We had customers express how they missed this location, and we listened!"

Starting today, visitors are invited to register for a gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 1, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Gina Gaubatz and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted March 22 through April 1. Hourly drawings on April 1 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Village at Stone Oak James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry