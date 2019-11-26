James Avery Artisan Jewelry reveals top customer favorites for Christmas

Cherished Birthstone Rings: available in 12 gemstones to celebrate a birthday or favorite color. Delicate Heart Initial Necklace: a meaningful pre-engraved gift for a sweetheart. Enamel Whataburger French Fries Charm: a delicious way to surprise the foodie in your life. Swimming Mermaid Charm: an update to a James Avery classic for the young and young at heart. "Tia" Charm: an expression of love for your tia with space on back to engrave a name, symbol or message.

"We look forward to celebrating this special time of year with our customers," said Lindsey Avery Tognietti, manager of strategic initiatives. "Our jewelry often holds special meaning to our customers, and we are humbled to be a part of their lives."

Avery Tognietti says there is something at James Avery for everyone on your list, and James Avery associates are ready to help you explore ways to personalize gifts with engraving and initial rings, pendants and charms. Customers can create memories with symbols of faith crafted in silver or gold like the Floral Latin Cross Necklace.

The new Christmas designs are also a great way to be celebration ready. Deck your charm bracelet with the new Enamel Family Christmas Tree and the Enamel Snowman Art Glass charms. Then, complete your holiday outfit with the hand-enameled Cordoba or the Palais Rouge Doublet Collections or an Avery Handbag clutch.

James Avery offers free shipping on orders more than $100 and their buy online, pick-up in store service takes the stress out of busy holiday shopping. For shipping and engraving deadlines, visit JamesAvery.com, and find more holiday gift inspiration in their Holiday Gift Guide.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 93 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

