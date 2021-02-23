James Avery Artisan Jewelry to open storefront in Huntsville

KERRVILLE, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of their newest store on Wednesday, March 3 in Ravenwood Village at 235 I-45 S, Ste E in Huntsville, TX 77340.

"Our new Huntsville store is an opportunity to serve this dynamic community in the Houston area," says James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "This location will make shopping at James Avery convenient for our current customers and introduce the brand to new customers in the area."

The James Avery customer experience has been transformed to ensure stores are safe and inviting while creating a memorable shopping experience. Tognietti says customer and associate safety is their number one priority, and the Ravenwood Village store will open following recommended health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. There are hand sanitizing stations in store for customers and associates as well as regular cleaning and sanitizing of all jewelry and high-touch areas of the store. The company asks customers to honor social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings while in store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

The store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Ravenwood Village customers are welcome to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 98 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo; made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry