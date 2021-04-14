James Avery Artisan Jewelry to open storefront in Spring Branch

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of their newest store on Wednesday, April 28 in Singing Hills at 326 Singing Oaks, Ste 151, Spring Branch, Texas 78070.

"We're excited to bring a new store to this growing area in Spring Branch," says James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "As we expand, our goal is to bring the James Avery customer experience and jewelry close to home for our new and loyal customers."

The James Avery customer experience has been transformed to ensure stores are safe and inviting while creating a memorable shopping experience. Tognietti says customer and associate safety is their number one priority, and the Spring Branch store will open following recommended health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. There are hand sanitizing stations in store for customers and associates as well as regular cleaning and sanitizing throughout the store. The company requests customers honor social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings while in store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

The store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Singing Hills customers are welcome to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, TX using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more than 200 Dillard's locations and Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin and Houston and at the AAFES locations in Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

