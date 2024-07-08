James Avery Artisan Jewelry's Charm Event Makes Summer Extra Sweet

Company launches new, hand-crafted designs that celebrate family, faith and summer favorites

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is launching its new summer designs and much-anticipated Charm Event today. This year's Summer Collection features hand-enameled charms, new celestial styles, and artful designs inspired by the flora and fauna of the season. Combined with the Charm Event running July 8 – August 5, this release is sure to make this summer even sweeter.

The Summer Collection from James Avery Artisan Jewelry features hand-enameled charms, new celestial styles, and artful designs inspired by the flora and fauna of the season. A designer with James Avery Artisan Jewelry sketches a new charm, the Enamel Texas Wildflower Charm, at the studio in Kerrville, Texas.

"We are very excited to bring back the Charm Event, which is always a favorite with our customers," said James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin. "During the event, with the purchase of two charms, customers can choose a free charm holder, up to a $78 value. It's the perfect opportunity to purchase a new design—or stock up on gifts for the coming holiday season."

Along with the exciting addition of new necklaces and bracelets, the dangle ring is part of the offer this year. Additionally, this year's Charm Event features over 100 new charms to choose from since the last charm event, offering many ways for customers to tell their stories through charms. This season's new designs include a colorful slice of watermelon, a positive message of faith, a tropical fish and new Texas charm featuring some of the states most popular wildflowers.

"Every year that we offer the Charm Event, we strive to keep it as exciting as possible with new designs," said Sarah Herr, vice president of merchandising and design. "Our customer is at the heart of everything we do, and this event is all about adding meaning and beauty to our customer's lives, just like James Avery set out to do 70 years ago."

The Charm Event is the perfect opportunity to explore and shop the new summer designs at James Avery retail stores, online at JamesAvery.com, at participating Dillard's and Von Maur locations, as well as our airport stores and select AAFES locations.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery Artisan Jewelry, founded in 1954, remains a family-owned company with a mission to create meaningful jewelry. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends, and behind the scenes.

About this promotion: Purchase two James Avery charms and/or pendants and an eligible bracelet or necklace and receive up to $78 off the transaction. Customers purchasing an eligible bracelet or necklace priced under $78 will receive that item's value only. Offer valid 7/8/24 through 8/5/24 while supplies last. Available at JamesAvery.com, James Avery retail stores, through James Avery Customer Service, and at select Authorized Retailers. May not be combined with any other offer or applied to previous purchases. We reserve the right to limit quantities. No cash/credit back. Glass Enhancer Beads and Double-Sided Changeable Charm Holder Fobs do not count as James Avery charms for this promotion.

For more details about the Charm Event and to find your nearest James Avery retail store, visit JamesAvery.com.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry