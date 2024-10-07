James Avery's New Christmas Collection is Here Including the Newest Whataburger® Charm

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season right around the corner, James Avery Artisan Jewelry is excited to introduce its new Christmas collection. Filled with meaningful designs that celebrate love, joy, and connection, the new release features bold statement rings, timeless layering pieces, and an array of artful charms.

The Enamel Whataburger® Original A-Frame Charm is the latest design in the collaboration between two Texas brands. Post this New designs from James Avery Artisan Jewelry New hand-enameled Whataburger Original A-Frame Charm from James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Since 1954, James Avery has been crafting jewelry in the Texas Hill Country, celebrating life's special moments and memories with each design. This holiday season marks the brand's 70th year, marking a significant milestone as James Avery continues its tradition of helping customers find meaningful gifts for loved ones.

"We are excited to celebrate our 70th Christmas with our customers," said John McCullough, CEO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. "Our holiday collection is all about the gifts that connect us, and we hope these new designs continue to help our customers spread love and joy to the people they cherish."

Among the new Christmas releases, the Enamel Whataburger® Original A-Frame Charm is the latest design in the collaboration between two Texas brands. It features the iconic A-frame building in sterling silver with hand-enameled orange and white stripes and a little vintage car in front.

In addition to the new Whataburger® charm, the Christmas collection features detailed designs sure to bring joy to everyone on your list. The sterling silver Bow Dangle Earrings have been brought back from the company archives due to increasing customer requests. The daisy-inspired Margarita Collection, a customer favorite, now includes an anklet and bracelet in sterling silver and 14K gold. Christmas charm collectors can look forward to new additions like the Enamel Gingerbread House Charm and the Enamel Christmas Penguin Art Glass Charm. Finally, pet lovers will adore this year's Christmas ornament – the Furry Friends Christmas Ornament – perfect for engraving the names of beloved pets.

"We love crafting designs that make our customers smile, especially during the holidays," said Sarah Herr, vice president of merchandising and design. "Between the playful new charms, beautiful gemstones and colorful enamel pieces, we wanted to bring a festive, joyful energy to the collection. Not only do the designs shine brightly for the season ahead, but they help tell our customers stories and celebrate the moments and people that matter most to them."

Get in the holiday spirit and shop James Avery's newest Christmas collection online at jamesavery.com or visit your local store to explore the season's latest designs.

