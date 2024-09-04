James Avery's New Fall Collection Embraces Layers of Meaning and Tradition

KERRVILLE, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to unveil its new fall collection. From stackable ring styles, faith designs and new daisies in sterling silver and bronze, the new designs are filled with layers of meaning and tradition.

"Autumn is a very nostalgic season, and our new designs honor all of the aspects of our customers' lives – the memories and traditions that they cherish most," said James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin.

The new collection includes a Carved Jack-O-Lantern Charm inspired by a customer-favorite retired 3-D pumpkin, a hand-enameled Dinosaur Costume Charm that pairs perfectly with previously released Halloween costume charms, as well as new celestial looks for customers to layer with their favorite starry-night styles.

"Our designers wanted to capture the different colors and feelings autumn embodies," said Sarah Herr, vice president of merchandising and design. "Whether fall reminds you of football games, campfires or trick-or-treating, the collection invites you to mix, match and layer a look that is personal and meaningful to you."

Alongside the new fall styles is the traveling trunk show, which will visit each store for the company's 70th Anniversary. The trunk show's collection features 23 designs from the archives, exuding the timeless craftsmanship James Avery is known for.

"The trunk show is a tribute to our founder's vision of celebrating life through the beauty of design," says Dolgin. "We love seeing these archived pieces alongside the new styles. Together, they're a beautiful representation of our journey over the past 70 years."

Embrace the layers of fall and shop James Avery Artisan Jewelry's newest designs. For more details on the traveling trunk show, visit jamesavery.com/70years.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with 130 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry