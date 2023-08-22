James Avery's Newest Collection Brings to Life Faith, Fun and Fall Memories

Company brings back customer-requested classic 1974 design

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce its new Fall Collection. The collection features the return of a classic design plus new designs featuring nature, faith and nostalgia.

"We are excited to launch the Fall Collection for our customers," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "This collection brings back a highly requested design by our customers – the Dangle Ring –plus many new designs to further expand our faith, nature and whimsical collections."

Originally designed in 1974, the Dangle Ring is a unique design to the James Avery collection and has been a popular style among generations of James Avery customers. The Dangle Ring last appeared in the line in 2016 and is returning after a seven-year hiatus much to customers' delight. The Dangle Ring will feature one loop for customers to attach their favorite charm. And, with more than 600 charms to choose from, there are many ways to personalize the Dangle Ring. Traditionally only available up to size 10, this ring is expanded to size 13 due to numerous customer requests.

"Many of our new designs were created by our artisans to capture the different colors and feelings of the season," says Sarah Herr, Director of Design at James Avery. "Our designers were inspired by some of their favorite fall memories and traditions with their loved ones and crafted beautiful designs that reflect those shared experiences that many of our customers also enjoy."

The collection highlights many different autumn traditions like trick or treating and gathering for a warm cup of soup. From the Enamel Alphabet Soup Charm and Floral Peace Sign Charm to the Enamel Greatest Hits Album Charm and Sweet and Spooky Halloween Art Glass Charm, the Fall Collection is full of bright colors and nostalgic reminders. Animal lovers alike will have new designs to add to their collection with the Sweet Kitten Ring, the Love My Pet Heart Studs and the Furry Friends Heart Necklace.

This collection launches two new faith pieces – the Anchor Chain Link Bracelet, available in men's and women's sizes, is designed as a reminder to have hope through life's many adventures, and the Faith Ring featuring a simple, script message of faith surrounded by growing leaves to symbolize one's growing faith and devotion.

To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest Von Maur or Dillard's jewelry counter, or to shop the newest designs online, visit JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

